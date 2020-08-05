California man to be extradited to Alaska on child pornography charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTVF) - According to Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Technical Crimes Unit (TCU) in Anchorage received a report that a teenage female in Naknek had been enticed to send explicit images of herself to adults online. An investigation revealed approximately 1,900 text messages were exchanged with a male named David Orellana (age 56, Fort Bragg, California). The text conversation was initiated by Orellana, and was very sexually graphic. Orellana solicited images and videos of the teenager, all the while sending her sexual images of himself.

On March 30, 2020, a Grand Jury indicted Orellana on the charges of Distribution of Indecent Material to a Minor (six counts), Online Enticement, and Possession of Child Pornography. An extraditable arrest warrant was issued for Orellana.

An Investigator from the TCU traveled on August 3, 2020 to Fort Bragg, California and, with the help of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, executed numerous search warrants on Orellana’s residence and person. Orellana made admissions and was arrested on the Alaska arrest warrant. He was remanded to the Mendocino County Jail until the extradition process is completed.

