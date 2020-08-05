Advertisement

California man to be extradited to Alaska on child pornography charges

(AST)
(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
By KTVF Staff Reporter
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTVF) - According to Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Technical Crimes Unit (TCU) in Anchorage received a report that a teenage female in Naknek had been enticed to send explicit images of herself to adults online. An investigation revealed approximately 1,900 text messages were exchanged with a male named David Orellana (age 56, Fort Bragg, California). The text conversation was initiated by Orellana, and was very sexually graphic. Orellana solicited images and videos of the teenager, all the while sending her sexual images of himself.

On March 30, 2020, a Grand Jury indicted Orellana on the charges of Distribution of Indecent Material to a Minor (six counts), Online Enticement, and Possession of Child Pornography. An extraditable arrest warrant was issued for Orellana.

An Investigator from the TCU traveled on August 3, 2020 to Fort Bragg, California and, with the help of the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, executed numerous search warrants on Orellana’s residence and person. Orellana made admissions and was arrested on the Alaska arrest warrant. He was remanded to the Mendocino County Jail until the extradition process is completed.

Copyright 2020 KTVF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention is going virtual

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Marlise Irby
2020 AFN Convention will be virtual

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 1 hours ago

VOD-Recording

VIDEO: Alaska travel rules change again for visitors

Updated: 4 hours ago
Alaska was poised to block visitors from coming into the state without a negative COVID test, now the state is changing course. Starting on Aug. 11, nonresidents will still be able to come to Alaska and get tested locally, but it will now cost them $250 per test.

News

Starting Aug. 7, Alaska Airlines will require all passengers to wear a cloth mask or face covering

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Starting Aug. 7, all passengers over the age of 2 will be required to wear a cloth mask or face covering over their nose and mouth with no exceptions.

Latest News

News

Rep. Gary Knopp’s name to remain on Alaska primary ballot

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The late-Rep. Gary Knopp’s name will appear on the Aug. 18 primary ballot.

News

Apple may have a new way to pay soon

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
We know about "Apple Pay" but Apple might have a new way to divvy up your ducketts soon plus the Morning Edition's Austin Sjong goes supersonic in Today's Tech Beat..

News

After four days on the water, cruise will return to Juneau with COVID-positive passenger

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
UnCruise Adventures has canceled all future departures in Alaska after a passenger aboard Wilderness Adventurer was notified by the State of Alaska that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Economy

Restaurants react to latest emergency order as the second day of ‘four-week reset’ closes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
As Anchorage entered the second day of its “Four week reset” Tuesday, restaurant owners took different approaches as how to deal with the mandate that requires them to close indoor dining.

News

Alaska travel rules change again for visitors, now they’ll have to pay for COVID tests

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska was poised to block visitors from coming into the state without a negative COVID test, now the state is changing course. Starting on Aug. 11, nonresidents will still be able to come to Alaska and get tested locally, but it will now cost them $250 per test.