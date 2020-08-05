DHSS reports 56 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths and 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,449 and 734 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,017 total recovered cases and 2,407 active cases.

New cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 38 residents

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 resident

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2 residents

Juneau City and Borough: 1 resident

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 residents

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3 residents

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1 resident

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1 resident

Sitka City and Borough: 2 residents

Northwest Arctic Borough: 4 residents

COVID-19 map of Alaska (KTUU)

Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.

So far there have been 257,279 COVID-19 tests done in the state.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.