DHSS reports 56 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

DHSS reports 56 new COVID-19 resident cases in Alaska
DHSS reports 56 new COVID-19 resident cases in Alaska(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:13 AM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting no new COVID-19 deaths and 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,449 and 734 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,017 total recovered cases and 2,407 active cases.

New cases were found in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 38 residents
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1 resident
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2 residents
  • Juneau City and Borough: 1 resident
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 residents
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3 residents
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1 resident
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1 resident
  • Sitka City and Borough: 2 residents
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 4 residents
COVID-19 map of Alaska
COVID-19 map of Alaska(KTUU)

Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.

So far there have been 257,279 COVID-19 tests done in the state.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

