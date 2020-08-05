Donald Trump Jr. tweets opposition to Pebble Mine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Donald Trump Jr. went to social media on Tuesday to express his opposition to the Pebble Mine project. This comes as the Trump administration is debating whether to issue a key permit for the construction of the project. In the final Environmental Impact Statement, released in July, it expresses how the proposed mine will damage thousands of acres of wetlands and streams spanning thousands of miles across Alaska.

“The headwaters of Bristol Bay and the surrounding fishery are too unique and fragile to take any chances with,” Trump Jr. said in a post.

In response, a spokesperson from the Pebble Partnership said they did not believe President Donald Trump would interfere with the process.

“The Final EIS recently issued by the USACE shows that both Donald Trump Jr and Nick Ayers are wrong,” Pebble Partnership said in a statement. “The EIS concludes that Pebble mine will not harm the Bristol Bay salmon fishery. We remain confident that the USACE will issue a ROD in the next few months. We do not believe that the President will interfere with this statutory process.”

Bristol Bay Native Corporation released a statement on Donald Trump Jr. opposition to Pebble mine:

“Donald Trump Jr. confirmed what Alaskans have known for decades: the proposed Pebble mine has no place in Bristol Bay. We appreciate and share his enthusiasm for Bristol Bay and its incredible fisheries. The Final EIS for Pebble makes clear that the proposed mine will severely impact thousands of acres of wetlands and hundreds of miles of streams. These are unacceptable impacts for a region that supplies half of the world’s commercial wild sockeye salmon harvest and is a bucket list fishing destination for thousands of anglers each year. We encourage President Trump and his administration to listen to the science and the diverse voices who oppose Pebble mine and deny the project a Clean Water Act permit. For centuries, Bristol Bay’s lands and natural resources have been the basis for our culture and way of life. Help us keep Bristol Bay the subsistence stronghold, commercial fishing powerhouse, and sportsmen’s destination that it is.”

