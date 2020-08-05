KTUU’s Channel 2 News brand launches Southeast Bureau

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage-based NBC affiliate KTUU-TV is expanding its news operation to include a full-time reporter based in Juneau. Multimedia Journalist Sean Maguire, who joined the Channel 2 News team in 2017, will lead the Southeast Bureau.

“For decades, KTUU has been devoted to Juneau-based coverage during Alaska’s legislative sessions. We’re incredibly excited to further increase that coverage with a bureau based in Southeast year-round,” News Director Tracy Sabo said. “From political and accountability-driven reporting to local and regional news, including rich features found only in the 49th state, this investment ensures Alaska’s News Source is poised to further KTUU’s coverage commitment to news consumers across the state.”

During his time at KTUU, Maguire has held several roles in the news department including Weekend Broadcast Producer, Digital Reporter, Multimedia Journalist and Chief Political Reporter for the organization. Maguire says the decision to relocate was easy, having grown fond of the region while covering legislative sessions in Juneau over the past two years.

Maguire’s reporting from Shaktoolik was part of Channel 2 News’ award-winning documentary and series, Climate Changed, in 2019. His previous experience as a sled dog handler for Mat-Su-based mushers provided news viewers with a unique perspective, as Maguire traveled from Anchorage to Nome as part of KTUU’s Iditarod trail coverage team in 2019 and 2020.

KTUU is owned by Gray Television, which operates television stations in 93 markets across the country. On July 31, Gray-TV acquired the NBC affiliates in Juneau and Sitka with the purchase of KATH and KSCT from Denali Media Holdings.

