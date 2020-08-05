Advertisement

Rep. Gary Knopp’s name to remain on Alaska primary ballot

Rep. Gary Knopp, R-Kenai on Feb. 12, followingtwo failed deadlock votes for House Speaker. Photo by KTUU Sean Maguire.
Rep. Gary Knopp, R-Kenai on Feb. 12, followingtwo failed deadlock votes for House Speaker. Photo by KTUU Sean Maguire. (KTUU)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The late-Rep. Gary Knopp’s name will appear on the Aug. 18 primary ballot. Should he win, a Department of Law spokesperson says the Alaska Republican Party will be able to petition for a replacement candidate.

Knopp, a Kenai Republican, was among seven people killed in what authorities described as a mid-air collision Friday between two airplanes on the Kenai Peninsula.

Besides Knopp, the Republican primary for House District 30 includes Kelly Wolf and Ronald “Ron” Gillham. Should Knopp win the primary, a Department of Law spokesperson notes a process in state law allowing a political party to petition to have a replacement nominee on the general election ballot. 

