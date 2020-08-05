Advertisement

Restaurants react to latest emergency order as the second day of ‘four-week reset’ closes

Due to high demand, Kriner's Diner closed early on Tuesday to begin restocking and prepping food for Wednesday.
Due to high demand, Kriner's Diner closed early on Tuesday to begin restocking and prepping food for Wednesday.(KTUU)
By Grant Robinson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Anchorage entered the second day of its “four-week reset” Tuesday, restaurant owners took different approaches to deal with the emergency order that requires them to close indoor dining.

At Kriner’s Diner in Midtown, the restaurant continued serving customers indoors, even after the Municipality issued a Stop Work Order.

The restaurant’s owner, Andy Kriner, said that he spoke with Mayor Ethan Berkowitz on Tuesday.

“He’s just looking for common ground. There’s not much there. He has a job to do. I want to run my restaurant,” Kriner said.

Kriner said he expects to be fined for staying open, but many residents have supported the restaurant with some offering to pay the fines it receives.

Across the municipality, other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to the emergency order.

Lee Ellis, president of Midnight Sun Brewing Company said he met with city officials Tuesday and hopes to find solutions to allow businesses closed by the order to stay in business and pay their employees. Ellis says he hopes some of the CARES Act funding the Muni received can be directed toward businesses forced to reduce their operations while continue operating at a greater capacity.

In Girdwood, the owners of Jack Sprat are also weighing their options as to the best path forward.

“These last emergency orders with reducing the space inside, and now closing the indoor dining is going to cause us to reduce our hours and lay some of our staff off,” Frans Weitz, co-owner of Jack Sprat, said. “So we’re fighting for them, and we feel like if the mayor wants to continue these orders through August and indefinitely, we’d like compensation so we can continue to pay our employees and keep our business afloat, or we’re considering litigation.”

The Mayor’s office said the majority of restaurants are complying with the requirements of emergency order 15, but businesses that are in violation will be issued a Stop Work Order and then fined on a daily basis. Businesses in violation within the municipality could also lose their ability to access stimulus or relief funds.

“Flagrant violations of Emergency Orders needlessly increase the public health risk to employees and customers, and divert public resources from the more pressing needs of the community,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement.

Businesses that violated the order could also be subject to “legal consequences” or citations.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from the Mayor’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

After four days on the water, cruise will return to Juneau with COVID-positive passenger

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
UnCruise Adventures has canceled all future departures in Alaska after a passenger aboard Wilderness Adventurer was notified by the State of Alaska that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Alaska travel rules change again for visitors, now they’ll have to pay for COVID tests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska was poised to block visitors from coming into the state without a negative COVID test, now the state is changing course. Starting on Aug. 11, nonresidents will still be able to come to Alaska and get tested locally, but it will now cost them $250 per test.

National Politics

Sidestepping Congress, Trump says he will act to deliver Americans another stimulus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
In a broadcast exclusive, the president says he wants to extend the $600 weekly benefit to unemployed Americans.

News

WATCH: Governor holds press conference on public schools and travel protocols

Updated: 7 hours ago
Channel 2 News will be streaming the governor’s press conference on the live events section of our website and on the KTUU Facebook page when the conference goes live at 5 p.m.

Latest News

News

Juneau School District set to reopen with online-only classes on Aug. 24

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Juneau School District is set reopen for the fall semester with online-only classes.

News

Alaska Airlines may cut over 300 Alaska employees this fall due to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Alaska Airlines filed notice Friday to lay off more than 300 Alaska-based employees later this year.

News

DHSS report 59 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 59 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

National

EXCLUSIVE: One on One with President Trump

Updated: 14 hours ago

National

Cal Cunningham reacts to deadly hurricane's impact on N.C.

Updated: 14 hours ago

VOD-Recording

VIDEO: Health officials under 30 weigh in on rising case numbers in young people

Updated: 16 hours ago
Channel 2 NewsHour