Sunshine and 70s one more day for southcentral Alaska
By
Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:38 PM AKDT
|
Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunshine develops in Anchorage, rain moves through Southeast
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
Tracy Sinclare
Sunshine develops in Anchorage but rain moves across the Panhandle.
KTUU Tuesday AM Weather
Updated: 17 hours ago
Sunshine develops across Anchorage and parts of Southcentral with rain moving through the Panhandle.
Blue sky & sunshine break up the clouds for a few days
Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:42 PM AKDT
|
By
Jackie Purcell
August came in with a rainy start, but we get to see some sunshine in the coming days.
Sundogs, Parry Arc and a halo
Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:18 AM AKDT
|
By
Tracy Sinclare
A cool photo of various light arcs around the sun.
Rain and rising waters in the Interior
Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:12 AM AKDT
|
By
Tracy Sinclare
Rain in the Interior increases chances for the rivers to rise
Sundog and halos
Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:55 AM AKDT
Sundogs and light arcs
Monday Morning Weather
Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:49 AM AKDT
Monday morning weather across Alaska
Heavy rain moves through the Interior, Southcentral
Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:44 PM AKDT
|
By
Tracy Sinclare
Persistent rain across the Interior and Susitna Valley raise concerns about rising rivers.
Saturday Evening Weather
Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:44 PM AKDT
Rain moved through Southcentral and heavy rain is now expected across parts of the Interior.
Rain to kick off the weekend and the month of August
Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:34 PM AKDT
|
By
Jackie Purcell
Hello weekend! Here's the rain.