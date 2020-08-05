The Alaska Federation of Natives Annual Convention is going virtual

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Alaska Federation of Natives 2020 Annual Convention will be all-virtual, the board of directors announced Wednesday. The board says it made the decision due to ongoing COVID-19 health and safety concerns. The convention was scheduled to be held in Anchorage at the Dena’ina Center in October.

The virtual convention is now scheduled for October 15 and 16, 2020. The event is set to combine live presentations and pre-recorded videos of local, state, federal, and Native leaders and elected officials.

“It was a really tough decision, but the health and safety of our delegates, participants, and attendees come first,” said Julie Kitka, AFN President. “The high-risk factors of holding a large, indoor meeting, with lots of Elders and delegates coming in from across Alaska, far outweigh the benefits of gathering in person.”

The theme for this year’s virtual 2020 Convention is “Good Government, Alaskans Decide,” in a nod toward Census 2020 and the upcoming elections. “Never has the need for responsive, transparent governance been more apparent than this year, with the COVID-19 global pandemic continuing to impact all Alaska communities,” Kitka said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.