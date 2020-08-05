Advertisement

Walmart releases schedule for its parking lot drive-in theaters

All the movies are family-friendly
From Aug. 14 through Oct. 21, there will be 320 showings of popular movies at 160 stores across the country.
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Gray News) – Starting this month, Walmart begins transforming its parking lots into drive-in cinemas.

From Aug. 14 through Oct. 21, there will be 320 showings of popular movies at 160 stores across the country.

After 5 p.m. ET Wednesday, families can sign up for a location near them at TheWalmartDriveIn.com.

The website includes dates, store locations and films for each stop on the movie tour.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside.

Tickets for each event are free but will be limited. Social distancing will apply at each location.

Families will need an FM radio to listen to the film.

What to bring and what to know for Walmart drive-in movies.
