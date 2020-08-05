Advertisement

WATCH: Governor holds press conference on public schools and travel protocols

Governor Mike Dunleavy during his press conference on June 30, 2020. (Aaron Walling/KTVF)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Channel 2 News will be streaming the governor’s press conference on the live events section of our website and on the KTUU Facebook page when the conference goes live at 5 p.m.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding a press conference to discuss the changes to travel protocols in Health Mandate 10. At the end of July, Dunleavy announced visitors to Alaska would have to follow tighter restrictions to enter the state. One of those requirements is nonresidents must have a negative COVID-19 test in hand when entering Alaska as they will no longer be able to receive a test at the airport.

At a previous press conference, Dunleavy said the change would go into effect on Aug. 11.

The governor will also address the start of the school year for public schools. He will be joined by the Department of Education and Early Development Commissioner Michael Johnson.

Other state officials will be at the press conference including Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.

