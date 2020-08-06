Alaska governor recall campaign not on track to be on ballot

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -A vote to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will not be on the state’s general election ballot in November. The group Recall Dunleavy needed roughly 30,000 more signatures by Tuesday to ensure a spot on the Nov. 3 ballot.

KTOO-FM reports the group has said that is has gathered 42,680 out of the 71,252 valid signatures needed to hold an election. A recall election can still happen. A special election would be held if Recall Dunleavy submits the requisite signatures by the middle of April 2021. Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary said the governor’s actions have helped prevent a recall.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.