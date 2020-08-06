Advertisement

Alaska governor recall campaign not on track to be on ballot

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and State health officials updated the media today on the status of novel coronavirus preparedness. (Governor's office, Austin McDanie)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -A vote to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy will not be on the state’s general election ballot in November. The group Recall Dunleavy needed roughly 30,000 more signatures by Tuesday to ensure a spot on the Nov. 3 ballot.

KTOO-FM reports the group has said that is has gathered 42,680 out of the 71,252 valid signatures needed to hold an election. A recall election can still happen. A special election would be held if Recall Dunleavy submits the requisite signatures by the middle of April 2021. Alaska Republican Party Chairman Glenn Clary said the governor’s actions have helped prevent a recall.

