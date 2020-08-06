Anchorage Pioneer Home has 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At least three residents and one employee at the Anchorage Pioneer Home have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first time an elder at an Alaska Pioneer Home has tested positive for the virus, although an employee at a pioneer home in Fairbanks tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported the cases Thursday, stating COVID was initially identified in a resident. That resident lived in the same area as the two other residents who are now in isolation from other neighborhoods of the Pioneer Home. The employee who tested positive is self-isolating at their home.

DHSS said the cases are still under investigation but all other residents are being tested for the virus. Employees are subject to routine testing, which DHSS said will be completed today.

Since the cases have been identified, the Pioneer Home has reduced traffic to the area of the home with cases by adjusting the amount of housekeeping, food service and other activities.

DHSS said the home has taken precautions like screening residents and employees for symptoms and will now undergo “a thorough sanitizing of resident rooms in the affected neighborhood,” as well as all common areas.

The Anchorage Pioneer Home has not received visitors since it closed visiting hours on March 17.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.