Advertisement

Bride in Beirut wedding photo shoot speaks about explosion

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:35 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (CNN) - A glowing, smiling bride was in the middle of her wedding photo shoot when suddenly the force of a massive explosion knocked her over.

Video captured the special moment turning into chaos, as the bride can later be seen being whisked away into a building.

Dr. Israa Seblani posed for photos a short walk from the luxury wedding venue in downtown Beirut. As Seblani smiles and looks down at her bouquet, horror strikes.

The couple and the video crew run for cover, destruction all around them.

“At that moment, one thing I think about: Now, I’m losing my life,” Seblani said. “I’m losing my husband. I’m going to be buried under a building. Now, I am going to die. Now, I am waiting for that moment, how am I going to die? Is it going to be fast, am I going to feel it, am I going to be near him?”

The original plan was to have the wedding party in the U.S., but husband Ahmad Sbeih says he has been waiting for his visa for three years. With immigration laws getting stricter under the Trump administration, the couple says they didn't want to be apart any longer.

They finally settled on celebrating their marriage in Beirut with friends and family, in the city where their love first blossomed.

"That beautiful place I was in, and where people were dining in restaurants, shopping, walking, it turned into a ghost town, filled with dust shuttered glasses, people yelling, bleeding," Seblani said. "It was a nightmare."

Seblani recorded an earlier view of the bridal suite where she and Sbeih planned to spend the night after the party, "oohing" and "ahhing" over the flourishes.

When the couple returned, the red rose petals thrown off the bed were all that remained of the romance they had envisioned.

Ahmad Sbeih: "Of course, we are alive and can continue," Sbeih said. "And don't be sad or anything. We will continue, we will pass it and we will make it, Inshallah."

In a city where life was turned upside down in seconds, Seblani and Sbeih are grateful to be alive.

"There is no word to describe really what I feel, no matter how I talk," she said.

Copyright 2020 CNN. AFP contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

National

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Were you exposed to COVID-19 at work? In most states, your employer isn’t required to tell you.

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By LEE ZURIK and MEGAN LUTHER
Employees say they were exposed to coworkers who tested positive for COVID-19 but were never informed by their employers. In most states, companies don't have to disclose cases.

National

COVID-19 Tracker: Employee Notification

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Is your employer required to notify you if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19? Not in most states. And there's no national notification law.

Economy

Some Anchorage restaurants see increase in business during second shutdown

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Anchorage restaurants Altura Bistro and Bread and Brew Alaska say they're following the rules and customers are showing them support.

Latest News

National

Congress split over cash injection for infected state budgets

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fish and Game kills 4 bears in relation to deadly bear mauling in Hope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The department has now killed one female brown bear and three female black bears near the location of the mauling.

National

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."