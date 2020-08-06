Advertisement

Clouds and showers for Southcentral, it’s rain across the West Coast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The clouds have moved in and you can expect them to remain for the next several days. Rain pushes into the Kenai Peninsula with some heavy rain likely around Seward and Whittier for the next 48 hours.

Rain is moving through the West Coast Thursday with some areas expecting to see about 1/2 inch of rain in the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday morning weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cloudy and showers around Southcentral with some sun holding on for the Interior.

Forecast

Rain and clouds go from southwest to southcentral Alaska.

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jackie Purcell
Clouds and rain replace the sunshine we enjoyed for a few days.

Forecast

Another sunshine day around Southcentral, rain moves into the West Coast

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:26 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Sunshine develops in Anchorage but rain moves through the West Coast

Forecast

Wednesday morning weather

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:25 AM AKDT
Sunshine around Southcentral but rain moves into western Alaska.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine and 70s one more day for southcentral Alaska

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:38 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Sunshine into Wednesday, but clouds roll in by evening. Showers to follow.

Forecast

Sunshine develops in Anchorage, rain moves through Southeast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:29 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Sunshine develops in Anchorage but rain moves across the Panhandle.

Forecast

KTUU Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:28 AM AKDT
Sunshine develops across Anchorage and parts of Southcentral with rain moving through the Panhandle.

Forecast

Blue sky & sunshine break up the clouds for a few days

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:42 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
August came in with a rainy start, but we get to see some sunshine in the coming days.

Weather

Sundogs, Parry Arc and a halo

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:18 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
A cool photo of various light arcs around the sun.

Forecast

Rain and rising waters in the Interior

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:12 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Rain in the Interior increases chances for the rivers to rise