Advertisement

DHSS reports 40 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

COVID numbers for Alaska on Aug. 6, 2020 (KTUU)
COVID numbers for Alaska on Aug. 6, 2020 (KTUU)(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,484 and 739 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,220 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 2,978 active cases.

COVID numbers for Alaska on Aug. 6, 2020 (KTUU)
COVID numbers for Alaska on Aug. 6, 2020 (KTUU)(KTUU)

New cases were found in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 24 residents
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 7 residents
  • Juneau City and Borough: 2 resident
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 residents
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1 resident
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 2 residents
  • Valdez - Cordova Census Area: 1 resident

Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.

Total hospitalizations for residents is 141.

Currently, there are 34 COVID positive or people under investigation hospitalized.

So far there have been 261,572 COVID-19 tests done in the state.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

COVID numbers for Alaska on Aug. 6, 2020 (KTUU)
COVID numbers for Alaska on Aug. 6, 2020 (KTUU)(KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

Some Anchorage restaurants see increase in business during second shutdown

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Anchorage restaurants Altura Bistro and Bread and Brew Alaska say they're following the rules and customers are showing them support.

News

Fish and Game kills 4 bears in relation to deadly bear mauling in Hope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The department has now killed one female brown bear and three female black bears near the location of the mauling.

National

Senator Dan Sullivan discusses latest in coronavirus relief talks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) is supposed to be days away from a long recess full of campaigning, but stalled coronavirus relief talks on Capitol Hill could put a hitch in his plans.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

Garden

Growing AK: A neighborhood garden and advice to store your herbs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
In this week's Growing AK, we check out a neighborhood garden and learn how to preserve herbs so you have flavors all year long.

Garden

Growing AK: Storing Herbs

Updated: 8 hours ago
Growing AK: Storing Herbs

Garden

Growing AK: Mardene's Garden

Updated: 8 hours ago
Several families work plots in Mardene's Neighborhood garden.

Web Exclusive

Meet The Creator: @green_cale from Instagram

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
In this episode, we talk to Cale Green a photographer/videographer from Anchorage, Alaska.

Economy

Alaska ranks 50th in 2020 census response rate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Census takers have a lot of work to do in Alaska, as the state’s response rate ranks 50th compared to the rest of the country.

News

Meet The Creator: @green_cale

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
In this episode, we talk to Cale Green a photographer/videographer from Anchorage, Alaska.