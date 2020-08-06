DHSS reports 40 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,484 and 739 total nonresident cases.
Currently, there are 1,220 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 2,978 active cases.
New cases were found in:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 24 residents
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 7 residents
- Juneau City and Borough: 2 resident
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 residents
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1 resident
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 2 residents
- Valdez - Cordova Census Area: 1 resident
Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.
Total hospitalizations for residents is 141.
Currently, there are 34 COVID positive or people under investigation hospitalized.
So far there have been 261,572 COVID-19 tests done in the state.
For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.
