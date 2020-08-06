DHSS reports 40 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,484 and 739 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,220 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 2,978 active cases.

COVID numbers for Alaska on Aug. 6, 2020 (KTUU) (KTUU)

New cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 24 residents

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 7 residents

Juneau City and Borough: 2 resident

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2 residents

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1 resident

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2 residents

Valdez - Cordova Census Area: 1 resident

Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.

Total hospitalizations for residents is 141.

Currently, there are 34 COVID positive or people under investigation hospitalized.

So far there have been 261,572 COVID-19 tests done in the state.

For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

