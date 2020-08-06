Fish and Game kills 4 bears in relation to deadly bear mauling in Hope

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a fatal bear mauling in Hope took the life of 46-year-old Daniel Schilling, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has killed four bears in an effort to identify the one involved in the attack.

Hair samples in the initial investigation pointed to a female brown bear but Fish and Game said further samples from female brown and black bears were found at the attack site and on the victim.

The department has now killed one female brown bear and three female black bears near the location of the mauling. The samples will be analyzed against DNA samples collected at the site to determine if any of the killed bears match the one from the attack.

“While we may never know the full circumstances, we are trying to learn everything we can about what happened to help people stay safe around wildlife in Alaska,” Southcentral Regional Supervisor Cyndi Wardlow said in a prepared statement.

The bear mauling took place July 29 while Schilling was clearing trail a mile behind his property, Alaska State Troopers reported. After his dog returned home alone, family and friends located his body with wounds “consistent with a bear attack,” Troopers said.

There was an empty bear spray canister at the site of the mauling and Fish and Game said the spray appeared to have been discharged at the site.

In their investigation, Fish and Game said nothing near the area, like a dead moose of a food cache, was present to attract a bear.

