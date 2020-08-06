Growing AK: A neighborhood garden and advice to store your herbs

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week on Growing AK we visited Mardene’s Garden, a neighborhood garden where new gardeners are learning the craft. It’s a place to meet and work with others while having a place to grow food for your family.

Annie Ronsse is an avid herb gardener and preserver. She gives us the basics on how to dry and freeze herbs to that you can enjoy them all year long.

