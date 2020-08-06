Kodiak reports 25 new nonresident cases in a ‘remote’ area of the island

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kodiak Emergency Operations center said 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the borough on Wednesday. This is the largest number of nonresident cases reported in Kodiak yet, EOC spokesperson Meagan Christiansen said.

The Island now has 58 cases with 42 active, Kodiak EOC said in a release.

Christiansen said the name of the business has not been disclosed, but that the seafood workers were located in a remote area of Kodiak Island off of the road system.

“We’re making efforts to catch all the possible close contact cases,” Christiansen said.

There is a possibility that the seafood workers may be moved off of the island to quarantine, Christiansen said, but that more information will be released in the coming days.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Health and Social Services was reporting 20 nonresidents cases of COVID-19 identified in the Kodiak Island Borough with six resident cases.

