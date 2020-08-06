Advertisement

Kodiak reports 25 new nonresident cases in a ‘remote’ area of the island

(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kodiak Emergency Operations center said 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the borough on Wednesday. This is the largest number of nonresident cases reported in Kodiak yet, EOC spokesperson Meagan Christiansen said.

The Island now has 58 cases with 42 active, Kodiak EOC said in a release.

Christiansen said the name of the business has not been disclosed, but that the seafood workers were located in a remote area of Kodiak Island off of the road system.

“We’re making efforts to catch all the possible close contact cases,” Christiansen said.

There is a possibility that the seafood workers may be moved off of the island to quarantine, Christiansen said, but that more information will be released in the coming days.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Health and Social Services was reporting 20 nonresidents cases of COVID-19 identified in the Kodiak Island Borough with six resident cases.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

National Politics

Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

National Politics

State Dept.: Russia pushes disinformation in online network

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and AMANDA SEITZ
The State Department says Russia is using social media, state-funded media and a loose network of proxy websites to amplify conspiracy theories and misinformation, most recently around the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

National

COVID-19 concerns mount as school year begins

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The start of the new school year is already proving that it is not going to be easy to avoid COVID-19 in the classrooms.

Coronavirus

DHSS reports 56 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 56 new COVID-19 and no new deaths among Alaskans

Coronavirus

‘We are no less American’: Deaths pile up on Texas border

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
For nearly a month, this borderland of 2 million people in South Texas pleaded for a field hospital, but not until Tuesday was one ready and accepting patients.

Coronavirus

More millennials buying homes during pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Some in real estate say the coronavirus is pushing younger homebuyers out of the city and into their first homes.

Coronavirus

Millennials buying homes during pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Some in real estate say the coronavirus is pushing younger homebuyers out of the city and into their first homes.