Meet The Creator: @green_cale from Instagram

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this episode, we talk to Cale Green a photographer/videographer from Anchorage, Alaska.

Cale has been doing photo and video work for over 5 years now and from spending a few hours with him, you can tell, he loves what he does. From his amazing drone videos to his still photography, Cale shows off the best Alaska has to offer.

Above is a short video we did together that outlines how he got into photography, why he continues to do it, and what he hopes people take away from his feed.

Have an idea for a creator to feature? Tweet me or send me a message on Instagram.

