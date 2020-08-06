Advertisement

Mental health issues rise in children during pandemic, expert says

There’s a lot of anxiety going around
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fear and concern over the coronavirus can lead to more stress for all of us.

But during this pandemic, one child psychologist said he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.

There’s a lot of anxiety going around for a lot of different reasons:

  • Fear of getting sick
  • Concerns over masks
  • Unemployment
  • Isolation

Child psychologist Ryan Madigan, the founder of the Boston Child Study Center, said he’s seen a 40% rise in psychological problems in children.

“It’s almost the perfect storm, if you will, of factors that really increase the stress,” he said. “Children are sponges and they pick up on far more than we realize.”

Madigan said it's especially important for parents to maintain a balance for their kids.

“Uncertainty breeds fear,” Madigan said. “So, the more uncertainty there is for a child about what’s going on, the more anxiety is going to follow.”

Talking to your child about what they're feeling can also help ease the worry.

The psychologist said parents also need to make sure they're taking care of their own mental health needs, so they're able to be there for their children.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

National

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Were you exposed to COVID-19 at work? In most states, your employer isn’t required to tell you.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By LEE ZURIK and MEGAN LUTHER
Employees say they were exposed to coworkers who tested positive for COVID-19 but were never informed by their employers. In most states, companies don't have to disclose cases.

National

COVID-19 Tracker: Employee Notification

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Is your employer required to notify you if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19? Not in most states. And there's no national notification law.

Economy

Some Anchorage restaurants see increase in business during second shutdown

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Anchorage restaurants Altura Bistro and Bread and Brew Alaska say they're following the rules and customers are showing them support.

Latest News

National

Congress split over cash injection for infected state budgets

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fish and Game kills 4 bears in relation to deadly bear mauling in Hope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The department has now killed one female brown bear and three female black bears near the location of the mauling.

National

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."