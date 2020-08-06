Advertisement

Some Anchorage restaurants see increase in business during second shutdown

By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:54 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While a handful of Anchorage restaurants are ignoring the mayor’s order to close din-in service, some restaurant owners say they’re being rewarded with increased business because they are following the rules.

For the past couple of days business has been non-stop at Altura Bistro in Midtown Anchorage.

“Take out is just going crazy, we just want to thank the community for reaching out. We had one of our busiest lunches we’ve ever had yesterday,” Nathan Bentley, owner of Altura Bistro said.

Although the fine dining restaurant has had to adjust it menu and implement new health mandates, it says following the rules is paying off.

“We have a lot of people reaching out and just saying thank you for following the mandates because safety is our utmost priority,” he said. “Some people don’t agree with what is going on with the mandate, doesn’t matter how we feel about it, we are going to follow along with the protocols and ensure safety for our guests and employees as well.”

He’s is leaning on that support.

“We have such a loyal client base right now that they are helping take care of us and we are going to make it through this time,” he added.

Over at Bread and Brew Alaska, customers are also showing their support.

“The Monday that the closure started we had a huge amount of support from our loyal customers, I think people realize that if they want their local businesses to stick around they do have to go out and support us, so we had a huge first week,” Alexis Johnson, general manager of Bread and Brew said.

It’s relying on takeout and deliveries.

“We are filling some of the gaps that were created because of the closure, we are trying to invent news ways to get our food out there, stay in business during this closure,” Johnson said.

None of its 32 employees have been let go, but Johnson says it's been an adjustment keeping up with mandates.

I think there’s a patience factor, customers have to have patience, our employees have to have patience, we are doing the best we can with what we’ve got,” she said.

