Advertisement

Warrant issued for arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warrant was issued Thursday for the arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes on a charge of first degree theft of property, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced.

Dismukes is accused of stealing money from his former employer, Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc., over the course of two years. The amount is well in excess of $2,500, Bailey said.

Theft of property first degree is a Class B felony.

Bailey confirmed the reported theft occurred between June 2016 and January 2018, which was before Dismukes ran for public office. A complaint was filed against Dismukes in May, launching the investigation that led to the subsequent theft charge.

Weiss Commercial Flooring Inc. is located in East Montgomery.

Dismukes said he maintains his innocence regarding allegations of stealing money from a former employer.

Dismukes was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 2018 and sworn in the following year. He represents District 88, which covers Prattville, Millbrook and Coosada.

Less than a month ago, Dismukes made national headlines for attending a party to commemorate Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest, hosted by an individual with close ties to the League of the South. Despite calls to resign from both Republicans and Democrats, Dismukes refused to step down from his political office, only walking away from a pastor position he held in Autauga County.

Copyright 2020 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

National

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By BASSEM MROUE and SARAH EL DEEB
Lebanese officials targeted in the investigation of the massive blast that tore through Beirut sought to shift blame for the presence of explosives at the city’s port, and the visiting French president warned Thursday that without serious reforms the country would “continue to sink.”

National

Were you exposed to COVID-19 at work? In most states, your employer isn’t required to tell you.

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By LEE ZURIK and MEGAN LUTHER
Employees say they were exposed to coworkers who tested positive for COVID-19 but were never informed by their employers. In most states, companies don't have to disclose cases.

National

COVID-19 Tracker: Employee Notification

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Is your employer required to notify you if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19? Not in most states. And there's no national notification law.

Economy

Some Anchorage restaurants see increase in business during second shutdown

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Anchorage restaurants Altura Bistro and Bread and Brew Alaska say they're following the rules and customers are showing them support.

Latest News

National

Congress split over cash injection for infected state budgets

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Fish and Game kills 4 bears in relation to deadly bear mauling in Hope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The department has now killed one female brown bear and three female black bears near the location of the mauling.

National

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."