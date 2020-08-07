Alaska produced more July oil than it had since 2013

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP)- The Alaska North Slope region produced more oil in July than it had since 2013. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reports the area’s final July production average of nearly 478,000 barrels per day was the highest monthly figure since 497,300 barrels were pumped per day in 2013.

Revenue Department records report roughly 466,000 barrels per day were produced in North Slope in July 2019. The summer months are traditionally a time when producers administer facility maintenance that can require them to curtail or outright stop production.

The state’s largest oil producer, ConocoPhillips, returned to normal production levels in July after curtailing production for roughly six weeks.

