Clouds and showers for Southcentral, it’s rain across the Panhandle

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cloudy skies around Anchorage, the Valleys and the Kenai Peninsula today with a chance of showers, particularly in the morning. Rain and showers are expected around Prince William Sound through much of the day.

Rain through the day and into the weekend for the Panhandle, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rain showers as well for the Southwest areas as the remnants of the front that moved through yesterday stick around.

