DHSS reports 53 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,536 and 752 total nonresident cases.
Currently, there are 1,238 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,025 active cases.
New cases were found in:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 29 residents
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 7 residents
- Juneau City and Borough: 3 resident
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4 residents
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3 residents
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1 resident
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1 resident
- Kodiak Island Borough: 1 resident
- Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 2 residents
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 1 resident
Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.
Currently, there are 32 COVID positive or people under investigation hospitalized. Total hospitalizations for residents is 141.
So far there have been 268,851 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.
