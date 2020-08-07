Advertisement

DHSS reports 53 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

These are the COVID-19 numbers for Alaska reported on Aug. 7, 2020. (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,536 and 752 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,238 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,025 active cases.

New cases were found in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 29 residents
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 7 residents
  • Juneau City and Borough: 3 resident
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4 residents
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 3 residents
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1 resident
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1 resident
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 1 resident
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 2 residents
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1 resident

Since March there have been 25 total deaths due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 32 COVID positive or people under investigation hospitalized. Total hospitalizations for residents is 141.

So far there have been 268,851 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

