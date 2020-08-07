Advertisement

Golden Wheel Amusements to host Hometown Jamboree at Palmer Fairgrounds

(KTUU)
(KTUU)(KTUU)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s about that time of year when normally we would be headed to Palmer for thrilling rides, tasty food, entertaining performances and local shopping — all a part of the Alaska State Fair. While that’s not happening this year, there’s still a way you can get a taste of it on a smaller scale. With many large summer events canceled, it’s been a tough season for Golden Wheel Amusements.

“It has been very worrying. It has been interesting. Our last event being open was Fur Rendezvous in February,” said Chase Eckert with Golden Wheel. “We had to scale back. We haven’t had a lot of the expenses we normally have when we’re operating, so our insurance we can turn off, but fuel and labor are our two biggest expenses. It’s been really sad because we haven’t been able to employ a lot of people here in the state.”

Now, the company is in a position to hire a few more people ahead of the three-week long Alaska Hometown Jamboree starting this weekend. It’s a partnership between Golden Wheel Amusements and the Alaska State Fair. Eckert says they’ve coordinated with the Palmer Police Department and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services to open in the safest way possible.

“There is no way to completely remove risk from anything that we do, and in this case, we are doing everything that we can to mitigate risk within our power. Our employees will be required to wear masks. We’re also sanitizing the rides in between users and we’re limiting capacity greatly — not just of the fairgrounds, but also the rides to ensure we’re maintaining physical distancing by six feet.”

Eckert says the Hometown Jamboree is opening in part out of necessity for an annual mechanical inspection needed for next year's operations. Other safety measures include sanitation stations installed throughout the grounds for use by the public and employees. Outdoor dining areas will also be sanitized regularly and tables will be placed further apart. Golden Wheel says physical distancing markers will be used to spread out those who are waiting in line.

The Alaska Hometown Jamboree will run from 12-10 p.m. August 8 through 23. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Tickets are $50 for a full day ride pass and $20 for non-riders. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit Golden Wheel Amusement’s website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Municipality takes legal action as more Anchorage restaurants push back against emergency order

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hank Davis and Patrick Enslow
On Thursday, two more local restaurants opened their dining rooms, operating in violation of municipal mandates.

News

‘I used all my time off’: some parents in tough positions as fall semester approaches

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Some people won't be able to hire a babysitter or take time off of work in the fall.

News

Alaska fishermen face ‘perfect storm’ of problems during COVID but state grants could help

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska’s commercial fishermen are facing poor salmon returns, low fish prices and challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, but state grants could help ease the financial pain.

News

In light of rising COVID-19 cases, chief justice suspends jury trials through November

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska Chief Justice Joel Bolger has issued a special order suspending all in-person criminal and civil jury trials until Nov. 2.

Latest News

News

Alaska produced more July oil than it had since 2013

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The Alaska North Slope region produced more oil in July than it had since 2013.

Economy

Some Anchorage restaurants see increase in business during second shutdown

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Anchorage restaurants Altura Bistro and Bread and Brew Alaska say they're following the rules and customers are showing them support.

News

Fish and Game kills 4 bears in relation to deadly bear mauling in Hope

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The department has now killed one female brown bear and three female black bears near the location of the mauling.

News

DHSS reports 40 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Currently, there are 1,220 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 2,978 active cases.

National

Senator Dan Sullivan discusses latest in coronavirus relief talks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Peter Zampa
Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) is supposed to be days away from a long recess full of campaigning, but stalled coronavirus relief talks on Capitol Hill could put a hitch in his plans.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 12 hours ago