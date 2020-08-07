Kodiak Island seafood processing plant now has 37 COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A seafood processing plant now has at least 37 employees with COVID-19, after the Kodiak Emergency Operations Center reported the largest outbreak in nonresidents on the island Wednesday.

The seafood processing plant is located at the southern tip of Kodiak Island in Alitak and is operated by OBI Seafoods. The company says the facility in Alitak is completely isolated with a closed campus so employees had no interaction with local community members.

Department of Health and Social Services officials say employees who tested positive for the virus are being transported to Anchorage to isolate. Already, 17 workers have been transported to Anchorage, six more will join them on Thursday and the remaining workers with COVID-19 will also be moved soon.

“Initial testing was done because an individual who had recently arrived became ill,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said at a press conference Thursday.

OBI Seafoods said the first case was found on July 28 after an employee developed symptoms of COVID-19. Close contacts were tested and isolated at a facility on the island.

This is the second outbreak at a facility operated by OBI Seafoods, after 96 employees tested positive for the virus at a processing plant in Seward in July.

OBI Seafoods says the company protocol is to test employees and receive a negative test result before workers can travel to Alaska. They are also subject to a 14-day quarantine on a “closed campus” once they come to Alaska.

“All employees undergo daily symptom and temperature checks prior to entering the worksite and all locations have adopted heightened standards when it comes to cleaning and sanitation protocols, as well as employee training efforts on enhanced personal hygiene practices,” OBI Seafoods said in a release.

The Kodiak Emergency Operations Center first reported the cases Wednesday saying there were 25 nonresidents with COVID-19 at a remote seafood facility.

“We’re making efforts to catch all the possible close contact cases,” EOC spokesperson Meagan Christiansen said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.