Advertisement

Mat-Su Borough announces CARES Program for small businesses and nonprofits

Matanuska-Susitna Borough logo
Matanuska-Susitna Borough logo(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough Mayor Vern Halter along with other officials for the Mat-Su held a COVID-19 press conference Friday. On the agenda, a look at COVID cases in the Mat-Su.

Currently, there are 330 confirmed COVID cases in the borough in 316 residents and 14 nonresidents.

Ken Barkley, Director of Emergency Services, says there are 17 current COVID testing sites in the Mat-Su with more sites coming in the next few days to Houston and the Wasilla area.

A hot topic of discussion from Mat-Su Borough Mayor Vern Halte, the authority the MSB has as a second class borough. To put simply, Mat-Su officials do not have health powers or police powers.

“Everybody wants to know, can the Mat-Su Borough, why doesn’t the Mat-Su Borough order people to wear masks. Or why don’t they direct so many people to gather together at certain events? Indoor and outdoor. We do not have the power to do that...and it’s as simple as that,” said Halter.

Also addressed at the press conference, the opening to the small business and nonprofit application period for the CARES Grant Program.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has committed $13 million to support eligible Mat-Su based small businesses and nonprofits...

Posted by Matanuska-Susitna Borough on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

“The assembly approved three phrases or three groups of plots of money if you will for the CARES Act funding,” Acting Borough Manager George Hays said.

  • Group/Phase1: CARES Act Reimbursement for small businesses & nonprofit organizations
  • Group/Phase2: Individual grants for those impacted
    • $100 per person for those who received a PFD in July. This has not been finalized yet.
    • Individuals will still have to apply
    • Applications may be open starting in September
  • Group/Phase 3: Monies spent by the MSB on COVID related items and needs

Starting Aug. 10, small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID can apply for a piece of $13 million from the grant. Recipients can be awarded up to $10,000.

Some documents you will need to provide if you are interested in applying for the grant include a spreadsheet showing what will be covered by the grant, a W-9 form, driver’s license, and a photo or scan of Tax Returns/ Income statement showing 2019 Gross Revenue.

Applicants have until Aug. 16 for the first rounds of businesses and nonprofit economic grant applications.

Round 2 starts on Sept. 7.

“There is $13 million in the economic impact grants...there is $9.9 million in the direct impact grants for residents...and then in the borough’s direct cost and operations related to COVID there is $11.65 million in that,” said Hays.

You can watch the full press conference below.

Now: Mat-Su COVID-19 Press Conference

Posted by Channel 2 News, KTUU.com on Friday, August 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

After almost 5 months of waiting, extra pandemic unemployment payments for parents are coming

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Department of Labor says that extra per dependent unemployment payments for parents will start being disbursed on Monday.

News

DHSS reports 53 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,536 and 752 total nonresident cases.

News

Court sides with Municipality, orders Kriner’s Diner to halt indoor dining

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Kriner's Diner is ordered to shut down after a judge granted a temporary injunction against the restaurant for violating the city's mandate to close indoor dining areas.

VOD-Recording

VIDEO: Anchorage restaurants push back against emergency order

Updated: 9 hours ago
Channel 2 NewsHour

Latest News

News

Disney is working to defeat the Huns!

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Disney is getting down to business to defeat the Huns!

News

Municipality takes legal action as more Anchorage restaurants push back against emergency order

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis and Patrick Enslow
On Thursday, two more local restaurants opened their dining rooms, operating in violation of municipal mandates.

News

‘I used all my time off’: some parents in tough positions as fall semester approaches

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Some people won't be able to hire a babysitter or take time off of work in the fall.

News

Golden Wheel Amusements to host Hometown Jamboree at Palmer Fairgrounds

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
With many large summer events canceled, it’s been a tough season for Golden Wheel Amusements.

News

Alaska fishermen face ‘perfect storm’ of problems during COVID but state grants could help

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaska’s commercial fishermen are facing poor salmon returns, low fish prices and challenges connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, but state grants could help ease the financial pain.

News

In light of rising COVID-19 cases, chief justice suspends jury trials through November

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaska Chief Justice Joel Bolger has issued a special order suspending all in-person criminal and civil jury trials until Nov. 2.