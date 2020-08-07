Mat-Su Borough announces CARES Program for small businesses and nonprofits

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough Mayor Vern Halter along with other officials for the Mat-Su held a COVID-19 press conference Friday. On the agenda, a look at COVID cases in the Mat-Su.

Currently, there are 330 confirmed COVID cases in the borough in 316 residents and 14 nonresidents.

Ken Barkley, Director of Emergency Services, says there are 17 current COVID testing sites in the Mat-Su with more sites coming in the next few days to Houston and the Wasilla area.

A hot topic of discussion from Mat-Su Borough Mayor Vern Halte, the authority the MSB has as a second class borough. To put simply, Mat-Su officials do not have health powers or police powers.

“Everybody wants to know, can the Mat-Su Borough, why doesn’t the Mat-Su Borough order people to wear masks. Or why don’t they direct so many people to gather together at certain events? Indoor and outdoor. We do not have the power to do that...and it’s as simple as that,” said Halter.

Also addressed at the press conference, the opening to the small business and nonprofit application period for the CARES Grant Program.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has committed $13 million to support eligible Mat-Su based small businesses and nonprofits... Posted by Matanuska-Susitna Borough on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

“The assembly approved three phrases or three groups of plots of money if you will for the CARES Act funding,” Acting Borough Manager George Hays said.

Group/Phase1: CARES Act Reimbursement for small businesses & nonprofit organizations

Group/Phase2: Individual grants for those impacted $100 per person for those who received a PFD in July. This has not been finalized yet. Individuals will still have to apply Applications may be open starting in September

Group/Phase 3: Monies spent by the MSB on COVID related items and needs

Starting Aug. 10, small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID can apply for a piece of $13 million from the grant. Recipients can be awarded up to $10,000.

Some documents you will need to provide if you are interested in applying for the grant include a spreadsheet showing what will be covered by the grant, a W-9 form, driver’s license, and a photo or scan of Tax Returns/ Income statement showing 2019 Gross Revenue.

Applicants have until Aug. 16 for the first rounds of businesses and nonprofit economic grant applications.

Round 2 starts on Sept. 7.

“There is $13 million in the economic impact grants...there is $9.9 million in the direct impact grants for residents...and then in the borough’s direct cost and operations related to COVID there is $11.65 million in that,” said Hays.

You can watch the full press conference below.

Now: Mat-Su COVID-19 Press Conference Posted by Channel 2 News, KTUU.com on Friday, August 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.