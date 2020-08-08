Advertisement

A nicer-than-anticipated start to the weekend, but showers will show up into Sunday

Anchorage and surrounding areas stay on the dry side of SE flow.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eastern interior rivers could get an influx of water late Sunday night to Monday, pushing water levels up.

Southcentral sees scattered showers on the increase late Saturday as the next large low moves into the Gulf of Alaska.

