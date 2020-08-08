Advertisement

Anchorage Assembly approves $7 million in aid for hospitality and tourism industries

While grateful, many are concerned it won’t be enough
(KTUU)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly dedicated $7 million in CARES Act funds to go to a grant program for businesses in the hospitality and tourism industries at a special meeting Friday, but several public commenters and assembly members doubted that would be enough.”

“You will see that the numbers are going to be so large, that $7 million is not going to make a dent,” said public commenter Alex Perez at the meeting.

The money goes on top of $6 million already dedicated to a small business grant program, but how to expand that past its pilot version, and how to get this new money out, is still being determined.

“The rollout or the methodology for distributing grants is definitely something that’s still being discussed between the various entities and parties that we’ve been engaged with,” said Municipal Director of Economic and Community Development Chris Schutte.

Meanwhile, assistance from the state is difficult to obtain. Under current rules, any business that receives a federal loan worth more than $5,000 is ineligible for state grants, and some worried Friday that won't change any time soon.

“We think that by the time the state will come back together to possibly change these qualifications, it may be too late for numerous businesses in Anchorage,” said public commenter Lee Ellis.

The state’s small business grant program is still distributing funds, albeit slowly. As of Thursday, the state had paid out to 510 applications, totaling just over $20 million from the $290 million total in the program.

Several Assembly members Friday expressed frustration with the strict requirements and slow rate at which the state is distributing those funds.

“It’s incredibly frustrating to represent individuals whose businesses are falling apart and be able to say ‘I’m sorry we don’t have enough money,’” said Assembly Vice-Chair Austin Quinn-Davidson. “And as busy as we’re working, we can’t get access to that state money that’s just sitting there.”

Now, industry leaders are calling for more aid. In a statement Friday, Sarah Oates, president of the Alaska Cabaret Hotel Restaurant, and Retailers association wrote “federal aid to the businesses and employees has been exhausted for weeks or months, most businesses don’t qualify for AK CARES, and local assistance to the hospitality industry through cares act funds has been nearly nonexistent to date. While the $7MM allocated to all tourism is a first step, it’s nowhere near enough funds to keep many businesses from going under.”

Oates went on to propose the assembly allocate $21 million in CARES funds to businesses directly impacted by the latest emergency order. That proposal isn't currently in the proposed CARES money framework that the Assembly will be discussing on August 11, though some members expressed interest in increasing the 7 million.

“I believe 7 million is way inadequate,” said Assembly member Suzanne LaFrance, representing South Anchorage.

The assembly will take public comment and begin debate on the remaining CARES framework at their meeting on August 11.

Berkowitz defends investments as more Anchorage businesses move to outdoor services

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Many owners of shops and restaurants in Anchorage are trying to kick-start business while still following local mandates. Several in downtown Anchorage have spilled out on to municipal streets, and in turn, triggered speculation of Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz’s involvement in their expansions, something the mayor vehemently denies.

ASD loses about $10,000 for every child not registered in October

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
Most parents are opting into virtual school according to Anchorage School District, but the ones getting pulled completely out of district programs bring with them a lot of potential state funding.

Outdoors Act offers Alaska $3.6 million annual for state, local parks if funds can be matched

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
This week President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law, providing nearly $3 billion a year to parks and conservation of public lands and giving states like Alaska access to more federal funds.

After almost 5 months of waiting, extra pandemic unemployment payments for parents are coming

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Department of Labor says that extra per dependent unemployment payments for parents will start being disbursed on Monday.

Mat-Su Borough announces CARES Program for small businesses and nonprofits

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Matanuska-Susitna Borough Mayor Vern Halter along with other officials for the Mat-Su held a COVID-19 Press Conference Friday. On the agenda, a look at COVID cases in the Mat-Su.

DHSS reports 53 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,536 and 752 total nonresident cases.

Court sides with Municipality, orders Kriner’s Diner to halt indoor dining

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Kriner's Diner is ordered to shut down after a judge granted a temporary injunction against the restaurant for violating the city's mandate to close indoor dining areas.

VIDEO: Anchorage restaurants push back against emergency order

Updated: 18 hours ago
Disney is working to defeat the Huns!

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Disney is getting down to business to defeat the Huns!

Municipality takes legal action as more Anchorage restaurants push back against emergency order

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:24 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis and Patrick Enslow
On Thursday, two more local restaurants opened their dining rooms, operating in violation of municipal mandates.