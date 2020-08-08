APD is investigating a death in South Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police department is working on a death investigation after responding to a home on the 7700-block of Rovenna Street. When officers arrived they found a woman with serious injuries and in need of medical attention. According to the news release from APD, she died after being taken to the hospital.

Detectives are working to figure out how the woman became injured. Officials say they are not looking for anyone else in this case and have made contact with everyone involved.

The victim’s name has not been released. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.