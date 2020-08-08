Advertisement

DHSS reports one new death and 78 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death and 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,613 and 760 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,254 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,093 active cases.

New cases were found in:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 56 residents
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3 residents
  • Juneau City and Borough: 6 resident
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4 residents
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 6 residents
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2 residents
  • Sitka City and Borough: 1 resident
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2 residents
  • Dillingham Census Area: 1 resident
  • North Slope Borough: 3 residents
  • Unknown: 1 resident
COVID-19 case map across Alaska
COVID-19 case map across Alaska(KTUU)

Since March there have been 26 total deaths due to COVID-19.

So far there have been 273,593 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

