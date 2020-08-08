DHSS reports one new death and 78 new cases of COVID-19 among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services is reporting one new death and 78 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,613 and 760 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,254 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,093 active cases.

New cases were found in:

Municipality of Anchorage: 56 residents

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 3 residents

Juneau City and Borough: 6 resident

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4 residents

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 6 residents

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2 residents

Sitka City and Borough: 1 resident

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2 residents

Dillingham Census Area: 1 resident

North Slope Borough: 3 residents

Unknown: 1 resident

COVID-19 case map across Alaska (KTUU)

Since March there have been 26 total deaths due to COVID-19.

So far there have been 273,593 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

