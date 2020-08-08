Advertisement

Pizza delivery car destroyed by black bear in Juneau

Bear destroys pizza drivers vehicle
Bear destroys pizza drivers vehicle(Juneau Pizza)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:33 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pizza delivery driver woke up to loud noises that he thought were from his neighbors. Instead, it was a black bear looking for a free meal.

The Juneau Empire reported that Andrew Fairchild, who works for Juneau Pizza, heard the bear around 3 a.m. on Friday. That’s when he saw the black bear in his vehicle. Fairchild said there was no pizza in the car, but the bear could still smell the scent.

The inside of Fairchild’s vehicle was completely destroyed.

A Department of Fish and Game biologist said it is unclear if they are going to set a trap, but that the bear will likely be euthanized if caught.

