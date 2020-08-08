Saturday is the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are several different ways people can vote in the primary election but some of the deadlines for individual methods are fast approaching.

People who want to vote using an absentee by-mail ballot for the primary election must submit their application by Saturday.

Applications may be submitted online or mailed in as long as the application is postmarked by Aug. 8.

Anyone can apply for an absentee ballot as Alaska is a “no excuse” state. Only voters over the age of 65 have been mailed an application for the by-mail ballot, but they still must fill out the application to receive an absentee ballot.

The primary election day is Aug. 18 but ballots can be mailed before that date to be counted. Ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and the Division of Elections says it must receive the ballot by Aug. 28.

People who vote using an absentee ballot must have the ballot signed by a witness over the age of 18. Normally, the ballot must be signed by an official but since they are not “reasonably accessible” due to the pandemic, another adult witness can sign instead.

Absentee by-mail voters also have the option of placing their ballot in a drop box around the state as an alternative to mailing the ballot. An Anchorage ballot drop box is located at 2525 Gambell St. and one in Wasilla is located at 1700 E. Bogard Road.

People also have the option of voting early by absentee ballot or in person, which started on Aug. 3. Just like voting on Election Day, early voters can go to a physical location in Juneau, Soldotna, Anchorage, Wasilla, Fairbanks and Nome to fill out a ballot. For more information about all voter locations and times, visit the Division of Election’s website.

Anchorage has two early in-person voting locations:

Midtown Mall, 600 E. Northern Lights Blvd Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Election Day, Aug. 18, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Anchorage City Hall 632 W. Sixth Ave. Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Election Day 7 a.m.-8 p.m.



Election officials at early in-person voting locations will be required to wear face coverings and gloves. The Division of Elections will also provide facial coverings for voters to use. For more information about COVID precautions taken for in-person voting click here.

A brief description as to what to expect when you go to the absentee and early voting locations. Posted by State of Alaska Division of Elections on Friday, July 31, 2020

There are two different ballots voters can choose from in the primary election. The Alaska Democratic Party and Alaskan Independence Party candidate ballot is open to all registered voters.

The Alaska Republic Party candidate ballot is available only for voters who have registered as Republican, undeclared or nonpartisan.

