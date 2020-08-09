Body found at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A body was found at the TSAIA on Sunday morning just after 10:00 a.m. It was discovered near the People Mover shuttle and taxi cab stand in a glass smoke shelter. An official with the TSAIA said they are waiting for the medical examiner to arrive on the scene to find out more information about the body. The area is sectioned off and being guarded at airport police officers. It is unknown if the person was traveling in or out of Anchorage. KTUU is currently working to get more information from airport police and the Anchorage Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.