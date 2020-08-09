Advertisement

DHSS reports 98 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents and 2 nonresidents

DHSS report 3,711 total COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents
DHSS report 3,711 total COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,711 and 762 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,269 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,178 active cases.

DHSS today announced 100 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 98 are residents in 19 communities: Anchorage (55), Wasilla (8), Fairbanks (7), Juneau (4), Soldotna (4), Willow (3), Chugiak (2), Douglas (2), Eagle River (2), Palmer (2), and one each in Big Lake, Bristol Bay/Lake & Peninsula boroughs, Delta Junction, Houston, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, North Pole, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine, and Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

Two new nonresidents were also identified in:

  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1 under investigation in Fairbanks
  • Location under investigation: 1 under investigation

Since March there have been 26 total deaths due to COVID-19.

So far there have been 277,919 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

