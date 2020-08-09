Rollover crash; southbound New Seward at Tudor and Homer Drive at 56th are closed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a rollover crash that happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

APD reports initial indications are that an adult female was driving a white Escalade southbound on the New Seward Highway when she rear-ended a Ford traveling in the same direction near 56th. APD also reports the Ford was pulling a boat trailer when the Escalade’s driver collided with the trailer and lost control of her vehicle. The driver was ejected and transported to the hospital in critical condition. The passenger in the Escalade, police say, did not suffer serious injuries. No one in the Ford was injured. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor.

