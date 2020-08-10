Advertisement

APD searching for sexual assault suspect

Police tape
Police tape(KY3)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are searching for a man they say is a person of interest in more than one sexual assault case where the victim was unknown to him. Police say the suspect has forced his way into several homes, and that his last known location was in the area of Peterkin Avenue and Price Street in Mountain View.

The suspect is being described as a bald black man in his 20s or 30s. Police say he's approximately 6'00" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a red and blue horizontal-striped shirt with a white collar, dark pants, gray or dark shoes, and a black balaclava-style mask.

If you can help police with the suspects identity, but don’t know where he is, you’re encouraged to call Police Dispatch at 311. If you know his current location, you’re encouraged to call 911.

