Crew member of AMHS M/V LeConte tests positive for COVID-19

Photo from Brian Adams / Alaska Marine Highway System
Photo from Brian Adams / Alaska Marine Highway System (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A crew member aboard the M/V LeConte has tested positive for COVID-19. Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced the news Monday morning.

The Alaska Marine Highway System crew member recently returned home after working a two-week rotation on the M/V LeConte when the result came back.

AMHS says “no close contacts were identified in Juneau or on the vessel, and there are no specific testing or quarantine recommendations for passengers or crew at this time.”

According to Alaska DOT, an infectious person may have traveled on the LeConte sometime between July 21 and July 31. It is unknown if the person was a passenger or crew member. 

Over the weekend LeConte’s present crew of 23 were tested with all their results coming back negative.

“LeConte’s previous crew, who begin their next rotation on August 14, are currently undergoing testing before returning to work. When crew members report aboard a vessel, at every crew change, AMHS operating procedure requires evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within seven days before reporting for duty,” Alaska DOT said.

