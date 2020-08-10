Advertisement

DHSS report 69 new COVID-19 cases among residents and one nonresident

(KWQC)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,775 and 764 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,332 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,181 active cases.

Since March there have been 26 total deaths due to COVID-19.

So far there have been 280,343 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

