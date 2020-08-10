Advertisement

‘Fill the Boot’ goes virtual for AFD this year

(KGWN)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From now until the end of September, you can take part in the Anchorage Fire Department’s ‘Fill the Boot’ program.

“This year is different because of COVID-19 and concerns about cross-contamination and public health, we are doing it a little differently,” said Dein Bruce, Fill the Boot Coordinator.

So far, AFD has raised over $7,000 with a goal this year of $125,000.

“Anchorage was in the top 20 the year before (2018) and the top 10 (in 2019) nationwide fire departments to donate to MDA. And that’s all due to the fact that the people of Anchorage are extremely generous and we run a great program....and it wouldn’t be possible without this community.”

Bruce said in 2019, AFD raised $127,000 in three hours.

“And that is uncommon nationwide,” said Bruce.

According to a release sent in by Bruce, “For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.” The money collected goes to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Every year members of AFD and IAFF Local 1264 stand with their boots open to collect your change for the Muscular...

Posted by The Anchorage Fire Department on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Bruce says last week the “Fill the Boot” program started for AFD. He says it will run until the end of September.

“I think it’s a lot easier if we are out there on the street corners it’s much easier to just ‘Here is $20 or $5 or some change or whatever.′ This defiantly ups the difficulty.”

If you are interested in donating, you can use the following link or text ‘BOOT’ to 24325.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crew member of AMHS M/V LeConte tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Over the weekend LeConte’s present crew of 23 were tested with all their results coming back negative.

News

Man dies in workplace accident in Delta Junction

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
AST says life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Baburkin died.

Economy

Assembly to vote on framework for $156 million in CARES funds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
The proposed plan would send funds to a number of different areas including rent and mortgage assistance.

News

Biden vows to block Alaska mine project if elected

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Sunday that if he’s elected, his administration would stop a proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: APD arrest sexual assault suspect

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
Anchorage Police are searching for a man they say is a person of interest in more than one sexual assault case where the victim was unknown to him.

News

Murkowski responds to failed congressional relief deal

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) says she’s disappointed that Congress could not reach an agreement to provide COVID-19 relief to Americans.

Coronavirus

DHSS reports 98 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents and 2 nonresidents

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 98 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

News

UPDATE: Lanes back open; southbound New Seward at Tudor and Homer Drive at 56th

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Rollover crash; southbound New Seward at Tudor, and Homer Drive at 56th, are closed

Law

Municipality files for hearing to hold Kriner’s Diner in contempt of court

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Kriner's Diner has stayed open despite a court order to cease dine-in service.

News

Program allows some Alaska Native Vietnam vets to get land

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:44 PM AKDT
|
By Associated Press
Veterans or their survivors could be eligible to apply for 160 acres of federal land in Alaska