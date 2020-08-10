‘Fill the Boot’ goes virtual for AFD this year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From now until the end of September, you can take part in the Anchorage Fire Department’s ‘Fill the Boot’ program.

“This year is different because of COVID-19 and concerns about cross-contamination and public health, we are doing it a little differently,” said Dein Bruce, Fill the Boot Coordinator.

So far, AFD has raised over $7,000 with a goal this year of $125,000.

“Anchorage was in the top 20 the year before (2018) and the top 10 (in 2019) nationwide fire departments to donate to MDA. And that’s all due to the fact that the people of Anchorage are extremely generous and we run a great program....and it wouldn’t be possible without this community.”

Bruce said in 2019, AFD raised $127,000 in three hours.

“And that is uncommon nationwide,” said Bruce.

According to a release sent in by Bruce, “For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.” The money collected goes to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Donations collected by Anchorage Firefighters Local 1264 help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living in our community with neuromuscular diseases across the country.

Bruce says last week the “Fill the Boot” program started for AFD. He says it will run until the end of September.

“I think it’s a lot easier if we are out there on the street corners it’s much easier to just ‘Here is $20 or $5 or some change or whatever.′ This defiantly ups the difficulty.”

If you are interested in donating, you can use the following link or text ‘BOOT’ to 24325.

