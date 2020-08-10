Man dies in workplace accident in Delta Junction

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a 36-year-old man has died following a workplace accident Saturday in Delta Junction.

According to an online dispatch from AST, Trooper and EMS from Delta Junction and Fort Greely responded around 3:33 p.m. towards Hanson Road in Delta Junction for a report of a worksite heavy equipment accident.

“Investigation revealed 36-year-old Delta Junction resident Ivan Baburkin fell into a large hole and may have been struck by the backhoe bucket and continued to fall to strike the corner of a wooden cribbing holding the dirt wall in place,” said AST.

Troopers say those on the scene were able to take Baburkin to a medical clinic where AST arrived to help perform CPR until EMS arrived.

AST says life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Baburkin died.

Troopers say no foul play is suspected.

