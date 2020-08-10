Monday looks to stay dry but rain might quickly return

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Monday with 10 mph winds and a high of 64 degrees. Monday night we drop down to 51 degrees while under cloudy skies and light winds. Anchorage will be cloudy on Tuesday with light winds and a high of 64 degrees. Plus, approaching storms will increase rain chances up into the 50 percent range on Tuesday. Tuesday night we drop down to 51 degrees while under cloudy skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be mostly cloudy as we warm up to 67 degrees on Wednesday.

Low pressure storms in the northeastern Gulf continue to weaken as the storm systems move out of our area through Monday morning allowing for Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph) to weaken to Small Craft Level (24-38 mph). As these storms track into the Yukon Monday morning, we will see areas of light rain through about midday Monday, before weakening into scattered showers and dry conditions in the Copper River Basin. The rest of Southcentral will dry off through Monday morning until storms move in from Southwest Alaska on Monday evening into Tuesday morning. This new weather pattern could keep our showers going through the middle of the week, especially for higher elevations, along the Kenai Peninsula, and the Copper River Basin.

For the extended period, Thursday through Sunday, storms over Adak will bring rainfall to the Aleutians and the southwest coast on Thursday. Next, storms south of Cold Bay should move into the Gulf Thursday through Saturday. It is still too soon to tell how close these storms will approach the north Gulf Coast delivering rain and wind. Therefore, estimated wind strengths and rain totals will be revisited later in the week. Low pressure storms will approach the western Aleutians on Friday bringing rain as well as Small Craft Advisory Winds (24-38 mph). As the storms approach the central Aleutians and Bering Sea these winds could strengthen into Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph) by Saturday afternoon. We can expect rainfall as well with these systems Friday through Sunday.

