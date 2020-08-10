Nearly 3,000 students enrolled in ASD’s at Home Virtual Program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will begin the new school year next week with the student population starting classes online for at least the first quarter.

More than 2,800 students or about 7% of the student population is enrolled in the new virtual program, according to ASD.

“It is provided for parents who want to do homeschool and it is for parents who also want to be connected to their neighborhood school at the same time and have access to activities, communication that is happening within the building,” ASD Director of Innovative Learning Carol Boatman said.

The program gives families some flexibility with lesson plans and provides a teacher who works for the district.

“The virtual teacher’s job is to build that relationship with students and parents to help navigate that piece when they are struggling with motivation or not getting through content, their job is to help support them and move that forward,” she said.

The ASD has a few tips for success at online school:

- Eat a healthy breakfast

- Have a schedule/routine

- Take brain breaks

- Focus on pacing, motivation

For parents, know that you aren’t alone.

“Reaching out when you need help and support, and a big thing is to give yourself some grace, you know it’s not going to be perfect and that is OK, we are here, the Anchorage School District, to help,” Boatman said.

Students enrolled in the virtual option will have access to the program on Aug. 17.

All teachers will be setting up Zoom meetings with students on Aug. 20, the first day of school.

