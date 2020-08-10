ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say there is currently a SWAT response at Black Angus Inn.

APD says at 10:26 a.m. police responded to the area in reference to a disturbance with a knife. Once there, police made contact with an adult male victim who he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says the suspect has barricaded himself inside of a hotel room and has refused to communicate with police.

Police say 15th Avenue will be closed between Fairbanks and Gambell and Fairbanks will be closed between 14th and 15th.

APD says if you don’t need to be in the vicinity, avoid it and seek alternative routes until further notice.

