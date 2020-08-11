6 Whittier residents test positive for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A family in Whittier has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said Monday.

The Eastern Aleutian Tribes said six more people -- all residents of Whitter-- tested positive for the virus Monday and have been placed in isolation.

“It is the recommendation of Eastern Aleutian Tribes, if you reside in Whitter and have had close contact with anyone outside your immediate household, that you be tested for COVID-19,” CEO of Eastern Aleutian Tribes Paul Mueller said in a statement.

Whittier City Manager Jim Hunt said there will be a comprehensive evaluation report released soon, but that the family is quarantining after they received their positive test results.

The cases will be counted as a part of the Department of Health and Social Services coronavirus data hub Tuesday, Eastern Aleutian Tribes said.

These are not the first cases of COVID-19 in Whittier. In June, at least 11 employees at Whittier Seafood tested positive for the virus while working at a fish processing plant.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

