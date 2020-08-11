Alaska primary election day is fast approaching but results could take a while

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are voting in three ways for the Aug. 18 primaries: absentee voting, early in-person voting or voting in-person on election day. The process of counting absentee ballots and the amount of people voting by mail means results may not be known for a while.

“We’re encouraging people to understand that all results they see on election night are unofficial,” said Gail Fenumiai, the director of the Alaska Division of Elections.

As of Friday, 1,920 Alaskans had voted early as the state has seen a surge of absentee voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 51,000 ballots have been sent out to Alaskans by mail and just under 16,000 have been returned, nearly triple the number returned for the 2016 primaries.

Ballots have to be postmarked on or before election day to be counted.

The process of counting absentee ballots is complicated. The Division of Elections has 14 temporary workers helping out with absentee ballots and is hoping to hire 20 more to help for the general election on Nov. 3.

As tubs full of ballots arrive at the Division of Elections office in Anchorage, each envelope is checked by the bipartisan absentee ballot review board. A voter’s identifying information needs to be checked against voter rolls and officials need to check if the voter’s signature was witnessed, then the ballot can be approved or rejected to be counted.

On election night, in-person ballots will be counted, allowing those results to be released publicly. Absentee ballots will not be counted on election night.

Before that process begins, people who voted in-person will have their voter history checked. Fenumiai said that process will be used to ensure that no one “accidentally” voted absentee and then came to vote in-person again.

If someone did vote twice, their name would be forwarded to the Department of Law, Fenumiai said. After the voter history check is complete, absentee ballots can be counted.

“We are anticipating our first count to be no later than the seventh day following the election,” Fenumiai said. “We hope to be able to provide some sort of statistics that show how many ballots are outstanding in each district.”

The goal is to have final unofficial results on Aug. 28, ten days after primary election day. The bipartisan state review board would then need to certify the primary election results, allowing for ballots to be printed for the general election.

“Nothing is considered certified until the state review board has completed its very thorough review of all the elections materials,” Fenumiai said.

The target date to have the primary election results certified is Sept. 1. The Division of Elections anticipates using the same ballot counting process for the general election.

