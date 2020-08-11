Advertisement

Baby born on a plane receives a special name for a surprising birth

Sky was born on Aug. 5 on a plane between Glenallen and Anchorage.
Sky was born on Aug. 5 on a plane between Glenallen and Anchorage.(Chrystal Hicks)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Chrystal Hicks of Glennallen was 35 weeks pregnant when she began experiencing painful contractions. This was her fourth pregnancy and she usually drove into Anchorage in advance to give birth, but this time was different.

Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, Hicks boarded a plane to be medevaced to a hospital in Anchorage.

“I was just having contractions and it wouldn’t stop, and it kept getting stronger and they thought we were going to make it,” Hicks said. “But we obviously didn’t make it very far.”

A few minutes into the flight, Hicks’ water broke. Only 20 minutes later and she gave birth to a baby boy.

“It was shocking, it was really weird at first, I didn’t know what to think,” Hicks said. “But everybody kept talking about the baby on the plane.”

With such a unique birth, Hicks decided to give the baby a name that reflected his first experience: Sky Airon Hicks.

Hicks said filling out the birth certificate information for Sky was difficult; what location do you put down when your baby is born in the sky? One option was the pilot of her flight had noted the longitude and latitude of where Sky was born.

“I just put Anchorage,” Hicks said. “I didn’t want to put on a plane or in the sky.”

Chrystal Hicks gave birth to Sky on a plane to Anchorage.
Chrystal Hicks gave birth to Sky on a plane to Anchorage.(Chrystal Hicks)

Sky and Hicks made it safely to the hospital but Sky was small at only 5 pounds, 10 ounces. Since he was born a month earlier than expected, he was put on a breathing machine. The family said he will hopefully be discharged from the hospital next week so they can return home.

Genevie Goodlataw, Hicks’ sister, said she got a call around 2 a.m. saying her nephew had been born on a plane. At the hospital, there was already gossip about the baby born in the sky.

“I’m just so proud to say I’ve got a nephew that’s already famous,” Goodlataw said.

As if being born 18,000 feet in the air wasn’t enough, the family said Sky was born with a surprising amount of hair, a deviation from Hicks’ first three children.

“He’s got a lot of hair and he’s just so gorgeous and precious,” Goodlataw said. “Me and his mom are just loving him up as much as we can and we can’t wait to bring him home.”

Hicks said Sky’s story is already well known outside of her family, and to some extent, she thinks he will always be known as the boy born in the sky.

“I think when he’s older, he might get embarrassed about it but I think it’s funny now,” Hicks said. “I think even when he graduates he’ll be known as baby born on a plane.”

It’s been less than a week since Sky was born and Hicks said it’s still surreal. She’s excited to introduce the baby to her 11-year-old, 9-year-old and 3-year-old back in Glennallen who have only met him through FaceTime.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Web Exclusive

‘Fill the Boot’ goes virtual for AFD this year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
So far, AFD has raised over $7,000. with a goal this year of $125,000

Back 2 School

Feeling the pinch of the pandemic: Local food providers, parents prepare for new school year

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
For local food providers, answers to the question of how to help students in need this school year remain up in the air, as groups await a decision by Congress on whether or not to extend the pandemic electronic benefits transfer program.

Community

Paying tribute to George the magpie from the Alaska Zoo

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM AKDT
|
By Phil Walczak
Paying tribute to the talking Magpie herself, George

Community

George Alaska Zoo

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:24 PM AKDT
Channel 2 News 5:00 Report

Latest News

News

‘I used all my time off’: some parents in tough positions as fall semester approaches

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Some people won't be able to hire a babysitter or take time off of work in the fall.

Celebrations

After considering a Bear ‘Pause’ the Bear Paw Festival has been canceled

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:58 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The decision was made after organizers felt the festival could not be held safely with rising COVID-19 cases in the Municipality of Anchorage.

News

Health officials under 30 weigh in on rising case numbers in young people

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:58 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Dr. Elizabeth Ohlsen and Anna Frick, two 29-year-old health officials give their take on why people under 40 are the main spreaders of the coronavirus in Alaska.

Community

Weekend concerts draw large crowds in Palmer

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:09 PM AKDT
|
By Matt Leseman
Over Friday and Saturday, hundreds gathered at a park in the Valley for a series of concerts.

News

People living on the streets of Anchorage weigh in on plan for new homeless services

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:57 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Plenty of voices against the proposed homeless services from residents have been heard. In some cases, the folks who would be using them have. Here are some of their thoughts.

News

Alaska’s response rate to the 2020 census is among the lowest in the country

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:47 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
During a U.S. Census Bureau news conference held Tuesday afternoon, it was announced the response rate to the Census is 49%, this number includes all of Alaska. It’s important to note this number doesn’t include the remote Alaska response.