Back To School: Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Superintendent John O’Brien

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:48 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District covers a landmass that’s similar to the state of West Virginia. It contains 42 schools of varying sizes and needs which makes planning for the new school year in the time of Covid-19 tricky.

“So really now the challenge is for each of our 42 unique schools to take our district’s smart start framework and tailor it and customize it to fit the specific needs of their schools.” Says KPBSD Superintendent John O’Brien.

As the head of this vast district, Superintendent O’Brien has already seen the difficulty of managing this district in these unusual circumstances. When the current pandemic shuttered schools this past spring teachers, students, and staff all had to scramble to switch to an online educational model.

“Remote learning in the fourth quarter, just like every district, it worked great for some families and not so well for others depending on the family situation.” Says O’Brien.

At the moment the grand majority of schools in the district are scheduled to be open to at least some level of in-person schooling. The only exception so far is in Seward where the Covid-19 infection rate is high enough to push the area into phase red where students are required to work from home unless there is an exceptional circumstance.

“Even if we are operating in a red environment we are still going to be pulling students, those vulnerable students, whether it’s a student on an intensive needs program, maybe a homeless student or a student that doesn’t speak English an ESL student. We’re still planning on bringing those students in and we want that. Even in a red high-risk environment we’ll obviously spread them out in our schools and be able to provide extreme amounts of physical distancing.” Says O’Brien.

The KPBSD will begin its year on August 24th. That’s pushed back a few days in order to give teachers a bit more preparation time for this year. Something that might prove to be important given all the technical aspects of hosting both online and in-person classes. The demand due to Covid-19 to be more effective with online educational tools has been a shock to the system for some but, Superintendent O’Brien seems to believe it’s something that was eventually going to happen even without this pandemic.

“Changes that were already slowly happening in education over time, in my opinion, it sped things up by at least ten years. So fourth quarter, having to go 100% remote, was a huge lift for all teachers not just in this district, so it was a heavy lift for teachers in this district and we did learn a lot.” Says O’Brien.

The question now is did they learn enough? While KPBSD is beginning the year largely in classrooms some students will choose to work from home, either virtually with the help of a school teacher or via a more traditional homeschooling program. There is also the possibility that a flair up in the numbers could send everyone home. A possibility no one wants to see come to fruition but that every educator should be preparing for.

Nearly 3,000 students enrolled in ASD’s at Home Virtual Program

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The Anchorage School District is offering a new virtual program for parents who want to homeschool and still want to be part of their school community.

Feeling the pinch of the pandemic: Local food providers, parents prepare for new school year

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:58 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
For local food providers, answers to the question of how to help students in need this school year remain up in the air, as groups await a decision by Congress on whether or not to extend the pandemic electronic benefits transfer program.

ASD loses about $10,000 for every child not registered in October

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:18 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Most parents are opting into virtual school according to Anchorage School District, but the ones getting pulled completely out of district programs bring with them a lot of potential state funding.

Back To School: Mat-Su superintendent Dr. Trani on the start of the school year, Covid-19 response plans, and mask requirements

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:16 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Mat-Su Borough School District Dr. Randy Trani answers questions about day one of the coming school year, mandatory masks, and how cases of Covid-19 in students will be handled should someone become infected.

Back to school anxiety is a normal emotion

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:03 AM AKDT
|
By Ariane Aramburo
Mental Health Clinician Monique Andrews explains back to school anxiety is a normal emotion.

‘I used all my time off’: some parents in tough positions as fall semester approaches

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:36 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
Some people won't be able to hire a babysitter or take time off of work in the fall.

Back To School: ASD plans to keep schools clean with classroom kits

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:21 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
The Anchorage School District is planning to have cleaning kits in each and every classroom in the district when students eventually do return to school. To do so requires overcoming significant supply challenges as every school and business around the country and really around the world chase after the necessary products.

Back To School: Nome Superintendent Burgess on day one of class, internet struggles, and janitorial shortages

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:20 AM AKDT
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
Nome superintendent Jamie Burgess breaks down the challenges facing her district as we hurdle towards day one of school reopening in her district.

NCAA DII fall championships canceled

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The NCAA DII Presidents Council canceled NCAA DII fall championships on Wednesday due to COVID-19 and said postponing until Spring wasn't feasible.

Schools see decline in enrollment as state says districts are responsible for school start plans

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:33 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The two largest school districts in the state say students are moving to correspondence programs which impacts their budgeting process.