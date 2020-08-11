Advertisement

Body of missing woman found in New Stuyahok

(AST)
(AST)(Alaska State Troopers)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A body of a woman was found after she was reported missing to Alaska State Troopers over the weekend.

AST says on Saturday around 10 p.m., they received a report from the village of New Stuyahok that an adult female had been missing for approximately one day. The following day troopers were notified the female was found dead in the village. AST responded and requested assistance from ABI personnel.

She was identified as 25-year-old Angelina Chunak of New Stuyahok.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing.

